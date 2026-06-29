ANGLERS in Mid Wales are enjoying a productive start to the summer season, with both Llyn Clywedog and Dinas Reservoir near Ponterwyd offering rewarding sport in their own ways, writes Carl Worrall.
Llyn Clywedog is a 615‑acre reservoir stretching roughly six miles in length, formed by the Clywedog Dam, the tallest concrete buttress dam in the UK at 72m high.
At Llyn Clywedog, recent reports from mid-June indicate the fishery is in excellent form.
Regular weekly stockings of around 1,500 trout have maintained strong numbers throughout the reservoir.
Improving weather conditions have brought about a welcome hatch of Coch-y-Bonddu beetles, encouraging fish to feed close to the surface.
As a result, dry fly fishing has been particularly successful, with patterns such as beetles and daddies proving effective.
Anglers have enjoyed consistent sport across a range of areas, and there have been reports of quality fish, including specimens well over 8lb.
Dinas Reservoir is a 38‑acre hydro‑power reservoir in Ceredigion, part of the Rheidol electric power scheme near Ponterwyd.
It continues to provide a dependable and accessible option for local anglers.
Regularly stocked with both rainbow and brown trout, the smaller Stillwater is well suited to a variety of techniques including fly, spinning, and worm fishing.
Although recent catch reports are limited, the fishery has a longstanding reputation for consistent sport and remains popular with both beginners and experienced anglers alike.
Seasonal conditions suggest fish are becoming more active as temperatures rise, particularly during early morning and evening periods when feeding activity tends to increase.
Together, the two venues offer a balanced choice for anglers in the area.
Clywedog provides expansive water and exciting surface sport, while Dinas delivers reliable, easy-access fishing in a more intimate setting.
With favourable conditions continuing, both fisheries are well worth a visit in the weeks ahead.
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