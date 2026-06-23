CEREDIGION is gearing up to welcome the Lloyds National Road Championships, with an action-packed weekend of elite cycling, and activities for all ages.
Taking place from Thursday 25 June to Sunday 28 June, the Championships will feature a full programme of racing across the county. The time trial will take place on Thursday in Lampeter, followed by the circuit race on Friday in Aberystwyth before the weekend concludes with the road race on Sunday in Aberystwyth.
In addition to the main races, Friday in Aberystwyth Promenade will feature a packed afternoon of activity, including:
- Children’s Cycle Races at 1:30pm on the promenade, giving young riders the chance to be part of the excitement
- The King’s Baton Relay at 3:45pm, starting on Marine Terrace, as it makes its way through the town ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow
Alongside the thrilling races taking place across the county, visitors can enjoy a vibrant Expo Area on Aberystwyth Promenade, which will be open on Friday 26 and Sunday 28 June, offering entertainment, activities and the chance to connect with local organisations and businesses.
A large screen will also be located on the Promenade, giving spectators the chance to follow all the racing live across the weekend while enjoying the festival atmosphere. For those watching from elsewhere, the championships can also be followed on mobile devices via the British Cycling YouTube channel, as well as being broadcast and streamed on TNT Sports, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action.
The Expo will feature BMX demonstration displays by local company Shin-Dig on Friday 26 June and Sunday 28 June, bringing high-energy performances and eye-catching stunts to the seafront.
Visitors to the Expo Area can explore a range of stalls from supporting organisations, see the full list of businesses on our website: Cycling Championships - Ceredigion County Council
For those travelling to watch the races, a number of parking options are available:
- In Lampeter, all car parks will be open and accessible for visitors.
- In Aberystwyth, visitors are advised to use Maesyrafon, Park Avenue and Lower Park Avenue car parks on Friday and Sunday. North Road Car Park will remain open but will only be accessible from the North Road approach (no access via Queen’s Road).
Clive Davies, Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration said: “The Lloyds National Road Championships promise to bring significant excitement and visitors to the area, showcasing Ceredigion as a premier destination for sporting events while providing lasting benefits for local communities and businesses.
Residents and visitors alike are warmly encouraged to come along, support the riders and make the most of everything happening across the weekend.”
To keep up to date throughout the event and to get the latest news, follow us on our social media and go to : Cycling Championships - Ceredigion County Council
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