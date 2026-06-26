A RACE which was first run half a century ago in 1976 again took place on Tuesday evening, 16 June.
Whilst it is called a fun run, Ras Bryndioddef's literal English translation is 'Hill of Suffering'.
It gets its name for two reason, one being the history linked to this area of town which lies on the border between Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion. It is believed that at the top of Bryndioddef Hill there once stood a gallows from which people were hung for crimes they had committed.
There is a second and more apt reason with the hill being over a mile long, climbing from Newcastle Emlyn Bridge which crosses the River Teifi through Adpar and along to the summit were there are superb views of the town and the river valley.
In recent years the race has undergone something of a renaissance, with a new generation of hardy young and old runners looking to take on the challenge.
A group of local volunteers along with the support of Menter Gorllewin Sir Gâr now stage the event and it is part of the town's Gŵyl Fach Newy.
A sizeable turnout of junior runners from some of the areas local schools set off first from Newcastle Emlyn Rugby Club's Dol Wiber HQ.
A deceptively flat start might have given the entrants the impression it was going to be an easy event but by the time they began the hill climb some were faster than others and once they got to the top the descent would put even more pressure on those already weakened knees.
After the last of the young runners crossed the finish line it was the turn of the adults to follow the same route and whilst there were prizes for the top three finishers, everyone was a winner by overcoming the challenge of the Hill of Suffering.
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