Llanuwchllyn suffered more cup disappointment when they lost out in a penalty shoot-out against visitors Builth Wells in the Ardal League North Cup.
After a narrow defeat to Buckley Town in the third round of the Welsh Cup in what was one of the biggest games in their history the previous week, Llan missed out 4-2 on spot kicks against Builth on Saturday.
The hosts started brightly with regular goalscorer Meilir Williams opening their account on 10 minutes.
Tommy Rowlands equalised for the Bulls just after the half hour with Llan failing to capitalise on numerous chances created.
The second half continued in the same fashion with Llan having the upper hand but they were reduced to 10 men on 90 minutes when substitute Warren Aykroyd Duckett was given his marching orders for a second caution.
There was little time for Builth to make the most of their numerical advantage but they kept their composure in the shoot-out with Rowlands converting the match-winning effort.
There was some good news for Llanuwchllyn though with Dan Dascalu making a welcome return after nearly two years out of the game through injury.
Nantlle Vale made progress into the third round with a 3-1 win at Felinheli who took the lead through Aled Griffith on 19 minutes.
Stung into action, the visitors hit back with a couple of goals just before the break by Cian Pritchard and Aled Williams.
The hosts were reduced to 10 men on 87 minutes when Morgan Williams was handed a second yellow and Vale made them pay with a late Jamie Jones goal to secure the win.
Other results: Holyhead Hotspur 2 Conwy Borough 1; Llanrhaeadr 4 Cefn Albion 2; Llay Welfare 0 Bethesda Athletic 1; Rhos Aelwyd 5 Llangollen Town 0