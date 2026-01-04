Newcastle Emlyn 15 Aberystwyth 20
WRU Admiral National Championship
ABERYSTWYTH started the New Year with an excellent away win at Newcastle Emlyn in a match where conditions did not favour running rugby, writes Graham Harris.
Aber's forwards held their own against a larger and more physical home side pack in scrums, rucks and lineouts. Aber deserved the closely fought win, securing a home and away double.
On a cold, wintery day with a slippery ball and a very heavy pitch, both sides decided that box-kicking and playing for territory and handling errors was in order. After initial pressure on Aber's try line, the visitors’ stole ball in a ruck and cleared down field. Aber began winning opposition lineouts and, from a penalty, Dylan Benjamin opened the scoring.
Both sides were competing well in fiercely contested rucks and then box-kicking for territory. An excellent kick to touch by Aber's Benjamin pushed play to within 10 metres of the hosts’ try line. Aber won the opponents lineout and mauled the ball with flanker Sion Evans crossing for a try converted by Benjamin.
Aber were now dominant, winning possession from lineouts and scrummaging well, but could not convert penalties awarded into points. A Newcastle Emlyn goal line drop out was returned by the visitors and the hosts conceded a penalty which Aber kicked to the corner. A break from the resulting lineout resulted in Aber number 8 Lee Truck, making his 200th appearance, scoring a try converted by Benjamin.
Newcastle Emlyn were soon pressing deep into Aber's 22 metres, despite clearing kicks by the visitors. The hosts tapped a penalty in front of the posts and Alex Williams scored a try converted by Steffan Evans.
Both sides tried to gain territorial dominance and play remained in midfield. Aber conceded a penalty 40 metres out and Newcastle Emlyn's Evans converted for three points.
Straight from Aber's second half restart they were mauling well won lineout ball, and a penalty conceded by the hosts 35 metres out was converted by Benjamin.
Aber were battling in the loose and and keeping possession, but eventually Newcastle Emlyn broke the visitors’ defensive line 30 metres out and an excellent try saving tackle by full back Harri Gwynn Jones kept the hosts out.
There followed a period of play in midfield with both sides box-kicking possession from lineouts, rucks and scrums with no real advantage gained by either side. Play eventually pushed up into Aber's 22 metres and a Newcastle Emlyn lineout and maul allowed full back Steffan Evans to score an unconverted try.
The hosts continued to apply pressure close to Aber's try line, but the visitors defence held firm, clearing the ball into touch several times from their 22 metres.
The pressure on Aber was relieved with a break by winger Ben Jones and a clearing kick by Harri Gwynn Jones. Aber held play near halfway with stout work in the loose until the final whistle.
Final score: Newcastle Emlyn 15 Aberystwyth 20.
An excellent result away from home and a great start to the New Year. In a closely contested game Aber came out deserved winners with a tenacious, all-round team performance.
Next Championship match for the 1st XV at home to Trebanos on Saturday with a 2.30pm kick off.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.