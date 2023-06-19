This week racing returned to the Ivington track in Herefordshire with good conditions for competitors and spectators alike.
The racing was competitive with the meeting dominated by two drivers who shared the winning spoils of the whole meeting.
The first race was the Novice where GG Rogue and driver/trainer David Arrowsmith made up for last week’s disappointment by claiming victory for owner Tracy Gale from Gorslas.
In second was last week’s winner Juicy Wiggle (White, Porthcawl) while Ellavalad (Boxhall, Brecon) on his first outing in this class claimed third prize.
In the Grade B, Crosshill Cadilac from the Weigel stable in Llanddewi Velfrey, after a rest last week returned in fine form and gave Mark White from Porthcawl a narrow win on the line ahead of last week’s winner and race leader, Beg For Mercy (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn) while the back marker Luminite (Collingwood, Huntington) made up his trail to finish in third.
In the Grade A race for the top class horses, Mark White claimed a quick winning double when he partnered Happy Hands belonging to the in form team of Meaney and Harris from Merthyr while young Elin Bevan from Llanddewi swept through with her own Easy Company to claim second for the second week in a row. The evergreen Lakeside Pan (Elder, New Quay) despite advancing years was third.
The Nursery race was the next on the card, this for young horses and inexperienced drivers.
David Arrowsmith added to his day’s successes with a win on Tracey Gale from Goslas’ Best in Flight while Fold Megastar (Bird, Evenjobb) was second and Ithon Queen (Hawkes, Orleton) came third.
The Baby Novices were divided into two races, with the first going to Lanehouse Melody on her season’s debut with owner trainer David Arrowsmith from Gorslas.
In second was the Weigel Llanddewi Velfrey family horse Stateside Icon while the consistent Red Regal (Lloyd, New Radnor) on his first time in punters’ races was third.
David Arrowsmith also won the second Baby Novice race with Mahogany Batman owned by Tracy Gale from Gorslas coming home ahead of the speedy Ithon Papa (Rowlands, Rhayader) with first time out Fold With Style driven by owner Lorna Bird from Evenjobb in third.
The Dash completed the afternoon of racing where Mark White from Porthcawl on his own Juicy Wiggle added a third win to his day’s total coming home in front of Beg For Mercy (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn) while Victoria Penlan and Perry Thomas from Pontypridd had to settle for third.
So with David Arrowsmith from Gorslas claiming four wins and Mark White from Porthcawl on three wins it was a very successful afternoon for these two drivers from South Wales.
Next week’s racing is the well known Presteigne races held as they have been for decades on Broadheath Common on Saturday, 24 June starting at 1.30pm.
Results:
Novice: 1 G G Rogue (David Arrowsmith) owned Gale, Gorslas trained David Arrowsmith 2 Juicy Wiggle 3 Ellavalad Time: 2:26.24
Grade B: 1 Crosshill Cadilace (Mark White) owned & trained Weigel Llanddewi Velfrey 2 Beg For Mercy 3 Luminite Time: 2.27.24
Grade A: 1 Happy Hands (Mark White) owned & trained Meaney & Harris, Merthyr 2 Easy Company 3 Lakeside Pan Time: 2:24.27
Nursery: 1 Best in Flight (David Arrowsmith) owned Gale Gorslas, trained David Arrowsmith 2 Fold Megastar 3 Ithon Queen Time: 2:26.64
Baby Novice – race 1: 1 Lanehouse Melody (David Arrowsmith) owned & trained David Arrowsmith Gorslas 2 Stateside Icon 3 Red Regal Time: 2:30.65
Baby Novice – race 2: 1 Mahogany Batman (David Arrowsmith) owned Gale Gorslas trained David Arrowsmith
Dash: 1 Juicy Wiggle (Mark White) owned & trained White Porthcawl 2 Beg For Mercy 3 Victoria Penlan Time: 2:00.86