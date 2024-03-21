THE Aberystwyth Pool League’s Winter 2023/24 competition finals were played out in The Royal Pier Brasserie on Tuesday, 19 March.
The turnout for the event surpassed all of its kind so far.
Tense competition was occasionally interrupted by awards and celebration and there were several raffle winners at the end of the evening.
The event and its success was a positive acknowledgement of the sport in Aberystwyth.
Organisers thanked The Friends of Aberystwyth Camera Club for collaborating with them and volunteering to take all the photographs of the event and the competitors.
Results:
Division 1 champions - Pier Z; Division 2 champions - Penrhyn Roosters; Division 3 champions - Cambrian
Top of division 1 singles rankings - Carl Walley (Black Llan A); Top of division 2 singles rankings - George Lewis (Penrhyn Roosters); Top of division 3 singles rankings - Eddy Webb (Cambrian)
Division 1 three-a-side winners - Ben, Carl & Dave (Black Llan A); Runners up - Anthony, Dave & Russ (Piertix Potters); Division 2 three-a-side winners - Andrew, George & Jonathan (Penrhyn Roosters); Runners up - Dan, Jack & Sean (MacDaddy & the Madmen); Division 3 three-a-side winners - Chris, Eddy & Luke (Cambrian); Runners up - Callum, Joe & Sondre (Students Union C)
Division 1 doubles winners - Anthony & Dave (Piertrix Potters); Runners up - Nigel & Rob (Llew du A); Division 2 doubles winners - Paul & Swanson (Scholars A); Runners up - Andrew & George (Penrhyn Roosters); Division 3 doubles winners - Chris & Luke (Cambrian); Runners up - Callum & Sondre (Students Union C)
Division 1 singles winner - Byron Witts (Pier Z); Runner up - Carl Walley (Black Llan A); Division 2 singles winner - Sean Davies (MacDaddy & the Madmen); Runner up - Andrew Curley (Penrhyn Roosters); Division 3 singles winner - Lyn Rees (Druid A); Runner up - Osian Morgan (Dungeons & Druids)