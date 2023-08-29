In the first Baby Novice race Red Regal driven by trainer Andrew Hardwick for Ken Lloyd of New Radnor earned promotion to the Novice grade by beating Sally M (Davies, Orleton) and Carrie on Doon (Morgan, Knighton). Black Mambo (Meaney, Merthyr) and driven by Mathew Tromans was another horse earning an upgrade to the Novices as he came home in front of the improved Easy Connection (Chettwr, Stourbridge) with Ithon Queen (Reynolds, Orleton) taking third place. Slingshot the lightly raced horse belonging to the Greenway family from Michaelchurch Eskley surprised everyone on his first run driven by Andrew Hardwick winning in front of Begwyns Trust (Lloyd, Painscastle) with Red Cash (Sargeant, Newbridge) in third.