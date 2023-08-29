Bank Holiday Monday saw the traditional Llandrindod Wells meeting held now on the Penybont race course. The track produced testing conditions from the recent rain but the afternoon provided some good racing with a few interesting results.
The first races were the Novice heats with the front running Ceiron Spirit and owner Andrew Bevan from Builth in the seat producing a good run to beat a much improved Mahogany Batman (Gale, Gorslas) while the respected Ellavalad (Boxhall, Brecon) was third. In the second heat Dernol Black Satin driven by Perry Thomas for the Frost family from Pontypridd ran a class race to claim victory from Talavary Crown (Greenway, Michaelchurch Eskley) with Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod) in third.
In the first Grade B it was Goodtime Hal with owner Richard Staples in the seat that ran an impressive race to finish in front of the talented Ellavafella (Bevan, Builth) while Beg For Mercy (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn) was third. The back marker Zulu Warrior driven as usual by owner Mathew Tromans took the second heat of the Grade B from the improved Lawless (Duggan, Howey) while Ayr Major (Eggerton, Norton Canon) was third.
The first Grade A heat was won by Luminite from the inform Collingwood stable at Huntington driven by Lee Price, in second place was Dernol Yankee (Wozencraft, Llangurig) with Second Affair (Perks, Presteigne) in third place. The other Collingwood stable entry the diminutive Llwyns Mercy gave Lee Price a back to back double in the second heat with reputable Ontop Shouda Cuda (Bevan, Llanddewi) in second while the veteran Lakeside Pan (Elder, New Quay) was third.
In the first Baby Novice race Red Regal driven by trainer Andrew Hardwick for Ken Lloyd of New Radnor earned promotion to the Novice grade by beating Sally M (Davies, Orleton) and Carrie on Doon (Morgan, Knighton). Black Mambo (Meaney, Merthyr) and driven by Mathew Tromans was another horse earning an upgrade to the Novices as he came home in front of the improved Easy Connection (Chettwr, Stourbridge) with Ithon Queen (Reynolds, Orleton) taking third place. Slingshot the lightly raced horse belonging to the Greenway family from Michaelchurch Eskley surprised everyone on his first run driven by Andrew Hardwick winning in front of Begwyns Trust (Lloyd, Painscastle) with Red Cash (Sargeant, Newbridge) in third.
After the interval the saddle produced a competitive race with the honours going to Easy Company ridden by part-owner Ceri Bevan from Llanddewi with Juicy Wiggle and Donna Wight from Portcawl in second and the old favourite George Gentle with Martha Duggan from Howey on board was third.
The Novice final was a repeat of the second novice heat with another class run by the stunning Dernol Black Satin driven by Perry Thomas for the Frost family from Pontypridd winning from Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod) while Ellavalad (Boxhall, Brecon) was third.
The Grade B final saw Goodtime Hal repeat his heat win with owner Richard Staples from Brecon in the seat coming home in front of the speedy Ellavafella (Bevan, Builth) with the back marker Zulu Warrior (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn) in third.
In the Grade A final the long-striding Dernol Yankee led from early on for his owner/breeder Edward Wozencraft from Llangurig and held on to claim victory from a fast finishing Llwyns Mercy (Collingwood, Huntington) with Ontop Shouda Cuda (Bevan, Llanddewi) in third.
The final race of the day was the mile and a half this long race provided much interest with the lead changing several times, but it was the experience of Shane Eggerton from Norton Canon on his own Ayr Major which proved successful as they crossed the winning line in front of Easy Connection (Chettwr, Stourbridge) with Ithon Papa (Rowlands, Rhayader) in third.
With the end of a lovely day of racing thoughts go to the next fixture which is at Presteigne on Saturday starting at 1.30pm.