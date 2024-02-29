Bala boxer Harri Watkin Jones has become the 2024 Welsh 71kg Boxing Novice Champion following an impressive display.
Harri was part of a five-strong team from Denbigh & District ABC to showcase their prowess in the ring at the highly regarded championships.
The preliminary rounds and quarter-finals were held at the Plas Madoc Leisure Centre in Acrefair, Wrexham on 17 and 18 February, where hundreds of talented boxers from across Wales provided an electrifying display of skill, fitness, discipline and determination.
The weekend’s events unfolded with an air of excitement and anticipation, with enthusiasts and supporters eagerly gathered to witness the action-packed bouts.
The boxers from Denbigh & District ABC displayed remarkable tenacity and skill throughout their matches.
Harri, along with Harry Windsor (St Asaph) and brothers Tomos Evans and Seth Evans (Denbigh), all showcased their ability in the ring, advancing to the semi-finals in south Wales. Scott O’Shaughnessy (Ruthin) secured a direct route to the semi-finals when his opponents pulled out of the competition.
Ebbw Vale became the battleground for Denbigh & District ABC on Saturday and Sunday, 24 and 25 February.
With adrenaline coursing through the arena, Denbigh & District ABC boldly entered the ring, boasting a formidable team of five boxers, each armed with determination, fitness, and honed skills.
Tom, weighing in at 63.5kg, set the tone with a masterful display in the blue corner, outmanoeuvring his rival from Merlin’s Bridge Haverfordwest with grace and precision, securing the clubs first place in the championship final.
The saga continued as Seth, younger brother to Tom, took to the ring at 57kg, unleashing a barrage of blows over three great rounds against his opponent from Always ABC in Newport. Despite Seth’s fantastic performance, victory was not his on the day.
Scott, at 63.5kg, and Harry, at 67kg, fought fiercely in their respective bouts, their skills and fitness shining brightly even in defeat against opponents from Maerdy ABC and Gilfach Goch ABC.
However, the tide turned again with Harri at 71kg, delivering a superb performance against his Mold ABC counterpart, clinching victory with a resounding first-round stoppage and securing his place in the championship final alongside Tom.
Sunday dawned with anticipation as Denbigh & District ABC prepared for the finals.
Tom faced off against a tall opponent from Caerau Ely ABC in Cardiff, showcasing his prowess with a flurry of body and head shots and great movement during the three rounds, but unfortunately did not get the win.
Yet, hope soared with Harri, who dominated the ring in his bout delivering a great performance and powerful shots, earning a unanimous decision victory over his Premier ABC opponent from Swansea, thereby becoming the 2024 Welsh 71kg Boxing Novice Champion.
Denbigh & District ABC are proud to have had five boxers do so well in the championship with one of them becoming a Welsh champion.
The dedication and perseverance displayed by each boxer reflected not only their individual prowess but also the unwavering support and guidance of coaches Peter Mackie, Nathan Hanika, Neil Evans, Les Jones, and Tony Murphy.
A big thanks also to Janes Evans and Kay Murphy for supporting the team over the weekend.
Denbigh & District ABC invites sponsorship inquiries, encouraging prospective supporters to contact Tony Murphy at 07768 375 714.