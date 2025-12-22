Gorseinion 20 Aberystwyth 27
WRU Admiral National Championship West
Aberystwyth RFC beat Gorseinon RFC by 27 - 20 in Saturday's WRU Admiral National Championship West match, writes Graham Harris.
Aberystwyth recorded a bonus point win on the road with some tenacious play and confident running rugby out wide. Aber's scrum was dominant throughout, but reset scrums rather than scrum penalties robbed them of territory.
On an overcast day with heavy ground conditions and a cold gusting wind down the pitch, the match started with see-saw territorial advantage and possession, both sides having to clear with goal-line drop kicks. A good lineout win by Aber on halfway and line breaks resulted in rucks on the home side's try line and Aber's number 8 Lee Truck scoring an unconverted try.
Straight from the restart Gorseinon were awarded a penalty kick 35 metres out that Emrys Jones converted into points.
Aber's Ben Jones fielded the restart and good ruck work by the visitors released quick ball to the backs and fly half Tommy Sandford broke the defensive line and scored a try converted by Dylan Benjamin. Gorseinon were quickly on the attack deep in Aber's 22 metres with a penalty kick to the corner. There were home side lineouts 5 metres out and Aber kept on infringing at the resulting mauls and a penalty try was awarded.
Territorial gains from good Aber scrummaging could not be converted into pressure and points due to penalties against the visitors resulting in relieving kicks. Aber thwarted any threats by Gorseinon in midfield with good rucking. Ball from an Aber scrum was played out wide and a break by the three-quarters was stopped on the hosts' try line with a high tackle. Aber scrummed the penalty and a blind side move allowed winger Ben Jones to score an unconverted try.
Half time score: Gorseinon 10 Aberystwyth 17
Aber were soon deep in the home sides' 22 metres with breaks by Ben Jones and Lee Truck, but the ball was held up over the try line. Gorseinon's goal line drop out resulted in a penalty to Aber 30 metres out which Benjamin converted.
Aber pressure resulted in clearing kicks by the home side. From an Aber scrum on Gorseinon's 10 metre line, the ball was quickly released to Aber's backs and good recycled ball saw winger Ben Jones cross in the corner for a try well converted by Benjamin.
A period of hard-fought open play in midfield eventually saw play near Aber's try line from penalties conceded by the visitors. A Gorseinon lineout and maul 5 metres out resulted in centre Luke Davies crossing for a try converted by Iestyn Scott.
Gorseinon pressed hard but were starved of possession due to Aber winning knock-on scrums and clearing kicks to touch. Aber countered with good work in the lineouts and kicks deep into home side territory but Gorseinon's defence held firm despite numerous rucks on their try line. More penalty infringements by Aber pushed play back into their own half but stout Aber defence only allowed a Gorseinon penalty which was converted for a losing bonus point.
Final score: Gorseinon 20 Aberystwyth 27
A gritty and determined performance by the Aber team in all aspects of the game. A well deserved win on the road to give their supporters cheer into the festive break.
Next home game - traditional Boxing Day match - Aberystwyth Athletic v Tregaron.
Next 1st XV game - away at Newcastle Emlyn on January 3rd.
