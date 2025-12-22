Territorial gains from good Aber scrummaging could not be converted into pressure and points due to penalties against the visitors resulting in relieving kicks. Aber thwarted any threats by Gorseinon in midfield with good rucking. Ball from an Aber scrum was played out wide and a break by the three-quarters was stopped on the hosts' try line with a high tackle. Aber scrummed the penalty and a blind side move allowed winger Ben Jones to score an unconverted try.