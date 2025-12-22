Aberaeron 34 Fishguard 10
Admiral National League 2 West
AFTER an absence of nine weeks, Aberaeron returned to Parc Drefach and only their third home league game of the season, writes Parry Evans.
On the back of the heartbreaking loss in Newport the previous weekend it was time to regroup and the prospect of the double against Fishguard and Goodwick.
Despite the confidence it transpired to be a typical game of two halves as Fishguard controlled long periods of the first half.
Territory went to the visitors from the first minute and it was only resolute defence that stemmed the tide.
Eventually Aberaeron gained a little parity and they were rewarded with a penalty try followed by a penalty by Rhodri Jenkins and take an unlikely and fortunate lead at the break.
Whatever was said at halftime changed the course of the game and it was the visitors on the backfoot as a combination of close control and expansive play resulted in four early scores.
Within minutes a series of forays created an overlap and the opening allowed wing Ifan Davies to cross in the corner.
With the forwards now holding the upper hand, the lead was further extended, firstly hooker Owain Bonsall to touch down and this was quickly followed by another close range effort by number eight Wil Stone, and converted by Jenkins.
Centre Jenkins then crowned a fine afternoon with a try and conversion of his own and despite a late flurry by the visitors for which they were rewarded with a converted try, the result was never in doubt.
The victory will create much confidence heading into the new year, and much is anticipated with leaders Pontarddulais the visitors on the 3rd January
