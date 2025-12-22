BORTH and Ynyslas Golf Club Turkey Trail results:
Turkey Trail 1 - Medal: 1, Chris Brindley; 2, Richard Wyn Jones; 3, Kevin Lewis; 4, Martin Hayes; 5, Harri Jones; 6, Hugh Jones; 7, Rob Galliford; 8, Tom Thomas; 9, Moss Speake; 10, Jeff Evans
Turkey Trail 2 - Stableford: 1, Charlie Taylor; 2, Richard Lucas; 3, Dexter Lewis; 4, Anthony Tedaldi; 5, Richard Wyn Jones; 6, Geraint Evans; 7, Gwyn Jenkins; 8, Harri Jones; 9, Roy Jones; 10, Martin Harries
Turkey Trail 3 - Bogey: 1, Gwyn Jenkins; 2, Harri Jones; 3, Alun Phillips; 4, Greg Williams; 5, Stephen Lucas; 6, David Beale; 7, Owen Jenkins; 8, Darren Phillips; 9, Nick Dowell; 10, Gareth Baker
Turkey Trail 4 - Medal: 1, Clive Morgan; 2 , Ron Thomas; 3, Karl Pugh; 4, Jeff Evans; 5, Alun Phillips; 6, Gwyn Jenkins; 7, Bob Gill; 8, Dylan Raw-Rees; 9, Simon Bentley; 10, Rob Galliford
Turkey Trail 5 - Stableford: 1 Richard Lucas; 2, Owen Jenkins; 3, Elgan Rees; 4, Bob Gill; 5, Alun Phillips; 6, Alan Shaw; 7, Nick Dowell; 8, Stephen Lucas; 9, Clive Morgan; 10, Roy Jones
Turkey Trail 6 - Bogey: 1, Ron Thomas; 2, Owen Jenkins; 3, David Jones-Hughes; 4, John Blackburn; 5, Greg Williams; 6, Alun Phillips; 7, Alan Shaw; 8, Richard Lucas; 9, Carl Jones; 10, Moss Speake
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.