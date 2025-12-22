AS his term as Aberystwyth Golf Club captain comes to an end, David Houghton has presented his chosen charity, HAHAV Ceredigion, with a contribution of £1,200.00.
The county-wide hospice at home service is currently renovating its current home in Plas Antaron in Penparcau, and is fundraising in an attempt to safeguard and develop its services for the years ahead.
It was timely therefore to support the local charity as David explains: “I am aware of the fantastic work that HAHAV Ceredigion does and of the ever-increasing calls on its volunteer services. So, when choosing my charity of the year, this was an easy choice to make.
“I am delighted to be able to make this contribution now, in what is a crucial point in the charity’s work, as it redevelops its Ceredigion home and increases its county wide activities. I hope that it can help make a difference and contribute to the excellent work HAHAV Ceredigion does.”
In response, Chair of HAHAV Ceredigion, Gwerfyl Pierce Jones, expressed her gratitude for this support: “On behalf of HAHAV Ceredigion I would like to thank David for his kind gesture in choosing us as his favoured charity and we are extremely grateful for this wonderful and very timely contribution.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.