It was a completely new experience for Jade: “I had heard about the Narberth Nobbler races and thought I would give it a try to see if was quite as wacky and fun as everyone said. It offers all kinds of terrain to traverse, with the water crossing being perhaps the trickiest. But it is obviously appealing as nearly 180 people took part and I can honestly it was great fun and an incredibly friendly and supportive event, so I will probably be back!”