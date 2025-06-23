On Saturday, 7 June, 10 members of Barmouth Bowling Club contested the Bill Gaskell Shield.
Through to the semi final were Andy Norton v Roy Bursford and Colin Hopkins (capt) v John Coward. The finalists were Andy Norton and Colin Hopkins.
Pictured are winner (Colin) and runner up Andy Norton having been congratulated and presented with shield by Mari O’Rourke (treasurer) in the absence of chairperson Pam Payton.
Internal knockout competitions are continuing through the season ready for the finals later on.
