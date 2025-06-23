Aberystwyth (73-2) beat Llandeilo II (70) by 8 wkts
South Wales Cricket Association, Division 9
THE guile and spin of Aadvik Khare proved too much for Llandeilo 2nd XI in a one-sided encounter in the South Wales Cricket Association Division 9 match on Saturday, writes Jim Vaughan.
A rain-delayed start saw the match reduced to 30 overs a side and when the covers were rolled off, it was Llandeilo who won the toss and elected to bat first.
That decision immediately looked to have backfired when opening bowlers Bryn Williams (1-29) and Jim Vaughan, courtesy of two superb slip catches from Dave Wilcockson, combined to send both opening batters back to the pavilion with just 15 runs on the board.
A solid partnership between Joey Davies and Howie Morse steadied the Llandeilo ship before Vaughan (2-13) struck again bowling Davies for 18.
It was the entrance into the attack of left-arm wrist spinner, Aadi Khare that initiated the decisive collapse, however.
Turning the ball sharply from his first delivery, Khare struck in his first over to remove Morse, LBW for 19, before ripping the heart out of the Llandeilo innings and finishing with the remarkable figures of 6 wickets for just 5 runs in only 5.3 overs.
Well supported from the other end by some accurate pace bowling from Aron Bishop, who took a sharp caught and bowled chance to claim his first senior league wicket, Llandeilo subsided from 45 for 3 to 70 all out.
That small total was never likely to challenge Aberystwyth’s in-form batting line up, and so it proved, despite an accurate spell of spin bowling from Gemma Pugh, who conceded just 5 runs from her 4 overs. Mervyn Davies (2-13) claimed a couple of wickets as Aber batters looked to press on and finish things quickly before gathering rain clouds could disrupt matters again.
In the end, it was a classy innings of 44 not out from Iestyn Roberts, well supported by skipper, Adam Shaw, that sped the game to its conclusion as Aber reached their victory target in the fourteenth over to claim maximum points and retain top spot in the division.
Division 9 results: Aberystwyth (73-2) beat Llandeilo II (70) by 8 wkts; Penygroes (139) beat Gorseinon III (132) by 7 runs; Pontarddulais Golds (219-7) beat Gowerton III (122) by 97 runs; Swansea III (144-4) beat Dafen Welfare III (143) by 6 wkts
Division 9 fixtures, Saturday 28 June: Dafen Welfare III v Penygroes; Gorseinon III v Pontarddulais Golds; Gowerton III v Aberystwyth; Llandeilo II v Landore II
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.