PORTHMADOG manager Chris Jones has bolstered his squad ahead of the new season with two loan signings from JD Cymru Premier outfit Caernarfon Town.
Highly promising striker Osian Wyn Jones and young defender Steffan Alford will develop their skills at the Traeth and gain valuable experience and game time.
Wyn Jones, who will be 19-years-old by the time the new season starts, is a former pupil at Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen and has developed through the Caernarfon Town Academy and their development squad.
Part of the development team which reached the final of the FAW Youth Cup last season, he has represented Wales Schools at under 18s level and netted a hat-trick against Scotland Schools.
Last season he made 12 senior appearances for the Oval club.
The second Caernarfon Town Academy product joining Port on loan next season is Steffan Alford, a young 17-year-old defender who spent time last season on loan at CPD Pwllheli in the Ardal League North West.
Alford was a key member of the Caernarfon Development squad and part of the Pwllheli team which inflicted a 1-0 defeat on Port last season, Ashley Ainswoth with the only goal of the game to take the bragging rights.
He is a contracted player at Caernarfon and has also appeared on the bench for the Oval senior team.
