LLANUWCHLLYN hotshot Meilir Williams won the Lock Stock Ardal North East player of the season award at the league’s AGM recently.
The forward enjoyed another stand-out season firing in six hat-tricks and 49 goals in all competitions.
His 38 league goals helped Llanuwcllyn reach another promotion play-off which they lost 3-0 against Holyhead Hotspur.
The former Porthmadog player was the most prolific scorer in the top three tiers affecting north Wales football and he made the Ardal North Eaast team of the season
Hotspur centre half Alex Jones won the equivalent award for the Ardal North West.
They will compete in the JD Cymru North next season under the helm of Darren Garmey who won the Ardal North West manager of the season award.
Gareth Wilson was best boss in the Ardal North West after guiding Brickfield Rangers to the title.
Porthmadog and Dolgellau Athletic won the best programme awards for the Ardal North West and North East respectively whilst Y Felinheli and Llanfair United picked up the fair play accolades.
Port’s match-day programme, edited by Rhydian Morgan, has also been named in the Welsh Football Magazine Annual Awards.
Dave Collins noted in his summary: “Porthmadog continue to uphold high standards of a bi-lingual content.
“All the Porthmadog FC online content have from the very commencement of the club website way back in 1995 through to the development of social media content, have maintained a bi-lingual approach to reflect the community which is home to the club.”
The Traeth team were named best in Cymru Leagues leading the club to post: “Clearly Dave Collins puts us where we want to be and where we ought to be – and will be after 2025/26?Let’s hope!”
Best programmes: Cymru Premier – Aberystwyth Town; Cymru Leagues – Porthmadog; Ardal Leagues – Treowen Stars; Below Tier 3 – Cwmbran Town; Overall – Aberystwyth Town.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.