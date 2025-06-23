LLANUWCHLLYN have announced that Owain Williams is joining the management team as a coach for next season.
Manager Sion Tudor said: "It’s good to have Owain as part of the management team as he is a special coach.
“I have experience of working together with Ows over the years and I am sure that he will raise the standards during training and on Saturdays.
“He is a person who is determined to succeed and always gives 100 per cent.
“He also knows local talent and is used to developing young lads who are at the start of their football career.
“With the reserves being run effectively by Dave and Gwynant, I am confident that this appointment will strengthen the link between the two teams, as well as raise the standards of the club in general.
“Following his time as manager at Dolgellau, Ows is aware of the expectations, and the teams we will face during the coming season - we are sure to benefit from this.
“With Ceri, Riki, Warren, Sam and the two Iwans staying, Ows will join a great team.”
The club announced earlier this month that Tudor will continue as first team head coach for the 2-25-26 season.
The management committee thanked Sion for his work and continued dedication to the club, which has enabled them to reach standards that have never been seen before in the history of CPD Llanuwchllyn, just missing out on promotion to the JD Cymru North the last two seasons.
They also announced that Ceri James had signed on to be his assistant.
The club posted: “Also, we are very proud that the second team will continue into its third season, and extremely grateful that Dave Thorpe will carry on as head coach, with Gwynant Rowlands assisting him.
“Hosting two teams is a credit to the club and the community.”
