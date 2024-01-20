In the pairs competition, in which both anglers had to weigh in, first were Andy and his partner, another regular from Saundersfoot, Franco Attanasio who added a flounder to Andy’s dogfish for a bag of 1Kg 395gms. Second were Brian and his partner, also from Pembroke and a real stalwart of these events from time immemorial, Hughie Sweeney who had a flounder making their bag 1Kg 35gms. Third were another local and one of the organisers Leigh Rogers and his partner Dorian Harries with two flounders for 645gms. Leigh also won the steward’s draw.