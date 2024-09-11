CAROLINE Taylor and Emma Gittins from Berriew Bowling Club have brought home medals after competing in the European Lawn Bowls Championships, held at Northfield Bowling Club in Ayr, Scotland.
The dynamic duo joined forces with Lauren Gowen from Cardiff Bowling Club and Jodie McCartney from Port Talbot Bowling Club to compete in the women’s fours category.
Their team had an impressive unbeaten run in the group stages, defeating Spain, the Czech Republic, Jersey, Isle of Man, and England.
However, in the semi-finals, they faced a tough Irish team and were narrowly defeated.
Undeterred, they bounced back to play against England in the bronze medal match, where they triumphed with a commanding 19-5 victory.
In the second half of the tournament, Emma partnered with Lauren Gowen in the pairs competition.
Despite a strong effort, they faced a challenging group and did not progress to the finals.
Meanwhile, Caroline took on the role of skip in the triples event, teaming up with Jodie McCarthy and Sara Marie Nicholls, both from Port Talbot Bowling Club.
After securing second place in their group, the team advanced to the semi-finals, where they faced England.
In a tense match, they were tied at 17-17 on the final end, but Caroline delivered a crucial shot to clinch the win and send them to the final.
In the final, they faced the home team from Scotland. With a confident performance, Caroline’s team secured a 20-12 victory, earning the gold medal.
Both players return to Berriew proudly as European Championship medalists, with Caroline claiming both gold and bronze, while Emma also takes home a bronze.