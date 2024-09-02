LAMPETER Bowling Club trio Alis Butten, Carolyn James, and Anwen Butten have won the Ladies Welsh Triples title in lawn bowls at the recent national championships held at Llandrindod Wells Bowling Club.
They defeated a strong team from Whitland Bowling Club with a convincing 20-8 victory in the semi final.
The final was a unique affair, as it saw two Lampeter teams go head-to-head.
Alis, Carolyn, and Anwen faced off against fellow club members Rhian Jones, Dilwen Thomas, and Melanie Thomas in a closely contested game that ended 16-15.
With this win, the victorious trio has earned the honour of representing Wales at the British Isles Championships next year.
This is not their first taste of success, as they last won the Welsh Triples in 2022 but were defeated in the semi-final of the British Isles competition. They are now determined to return and claim the British Isles title next time around
Lampeter had a strong presence at the Welsh Lawn Bowls National Championship.
Alis and Anwen Butten reached the Ladies Pairs final, narrowly losing 20-24 to a duo from Cardiff Bowling Club.
In the Women's Fours, Rhian Jones, Maria Thomas, Dilwen Thomas, and Melanie Thomas made it to the semi-finals.
Guto Green from Lampeter also reached the semi-finals of the Men's U25 Pairs competition, alongside Cardigan’s Iwan Davies, but they were defeated by the eventual winners from Harlequins, 9-17.