THE thrilling spectacle of Autograss racing returns to the Carmarthenshire coast as the 2025 Men’s National Autograss Championships roar into Castle Lloyd Farm, near Pendine, on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd August.
Following the memorable 50th anniversary of the Championships in 2024, hosted by the Yorkshire Dales Autograss Club, this year’s event is being organised by the South Wales Autograss League (SWL).
The experienced team of the SWL, highly-praised for their show-stopping Ladies’ and Juniors’ National Championships at the same venue last year celebrating the 40th anniversary of the event, is once again preparing to welcome 480 of the country’s top drivers for a high-octane weekend of racing.
Among them is Corey Paisley, who made history last year by becoming the first StockHatch driver ever to win the coveted Champion of Champions title.
“It’s a feeling that can’t be described,” said Corey. “It’s been mine and my Grandad’s dream since 2016. I was so happy to win it for him.”
Racing begins at 9am on both days, with two sets of heats for all 12 classes on Saturday, followed by a third heat and finals on Sunday.
The top 8 drivers from each class will compete for the Men’s National Champion 2025 title in their respective classes, and earn a place in the spectacular Champion of Champions race on Sunday afternoon.
The weekend also promises family-friendly entertainment.
Gates open from 10am on Thursday, 31st July, with on-site camping available.
The event is once again proudly supported by PRG Trailers, returning as the main sponsor. Castle Lloyd Farm (SA33 4PT) offers panoramic views of Pendine Sands and Caldy Island, and there will be a minibus shuttle service running to Pendine and Tenby throughout the weekend.
For more information and updates, follow the South Wales Autograss League Facebook Page.
