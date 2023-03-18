LAMPETER bowler Anwen Butten has been announced as Welsh Team Manager for the 2023 outdoor season.
Anwen is notably one of Wales’ greatest female bowlers having attended and medalled at all major outdoor bowling events.
She started bowling almost 40 years ago at Lampeter Bowling Club and has since gone on to win county, national, British Isles, Atlantic, World and Commonwealth medals.
Last summer, Anwen was selected for her sixth Commonwealth Games, where she also became the first bowler to be selected as overall team captain for the whole of Team Wales.
Anwen announced her retirement from major championships but says she is “excited to be giving back to bowls”.
She hopes her wealth of bowling and coaching experience will hold her in good stead and is driven to lead the ladies team to further success.
Anwen is looking forward to working alongside the other managers in the build up to this year’s events. She will manage Under 18, Under 25, Senior and World Bowls teams for the coming year.