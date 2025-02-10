ABERYSTWYTH ABC entered eight boxers into the Welsh Amateur Boxing Association Novice Championships and last weekend five of the fighters competed in the prelims.
First up on Saturday for Aber was Oscar Reid who gave a much improved performance but lost on a unanimous decision.
Tomos Downing was up next and, although he fought determinedly, he received a troublesome nose bleed with the ref stopping the fight as a result.
Third up was Bartos Romanczuk who gave another determined effort but it wasn’t to be his day. After a slow start to the fight, he picked it up but nothing he tried worked. Another day beckons for Bartos .
Over to Esmail Sediqi to save the day by winning a tough bout for Aber ABC.
Esmail returned for his quarter final bout on Sunday and won again to make the semi finals for the second year running.
Last year he had to withdraw at the semi finals stage after breaking his hand.
Last but not least Cai Powell made his debut for Aber ABC in an evenly contested bout against a more experienced boxer and will take a lot from the experience.
The Aberystwyth ABC coaches were very pleased with the boxers’ performances and very proud of the way they conducted themselves although the results didn't go their way.