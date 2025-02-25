CARDIGAN ABC’s Llyr Jones, son of former British title challenger Alan, proved a chip off the old block when capturing a Welsh Novice Youth title at 71kg at Ebbw Vale last weekend.
The 17-year-old from Llanon booked his place in the final by comprehensively outboxing Bonymaen ABC’s Kieran Davies in the semi-final, forcing the Swansea boy to take three standing counts in the process.
Pitted against Harry Jones, of Cwmavon Hornets, in the final, Jones proved the more composed of the pair, maintaining his shape and guard better, picking his shots well and throwing a variety of punches up and down his opponent’s body.
Jones forced his rival to take a standing count in the third round, before being awarded victory on a unanimous points decision.
Among the spectators was the Cardi boxer’s dad, Alan ‘The Fighting Farmer’ Jones who unsuccessfully challenged for the British middleweight title against Devon’s Scott Dann at Plymouth in 2005.
Pictured following Cardigan ABC’s latest title triumph at Ebbw Vale are (from left to right): cornerman Josh Mellor, newly-crowned Novice Youth champion Llyr Jones, Cardigan ABC head coach Guy Croft and the boxer’s proud dad, Alan Jones.