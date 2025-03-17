ABERYSTWYTH boxer Bartos Romanczuk had a very successful weekend in Gorseinon at the weekend.
Although Aber ABC had entered eight boxers only Bartos got to box after many pull outs .
On Saturday Bart had a quick finish in the first minute of round one, the referee stopping the contest.
Sunday brought a tougher challenge with a very game opponent, Bart using his long reach to his advantage with fast accurate jabs and right hands.
Winning a split decision it put Bart into the 67kg final at Gorseinon next week.
Alongside Bart will be team mate Cynan Evans in the 75kg final