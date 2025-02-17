AFTER two long weekends of competition at the WABA Novice championships, Aberystwyth ABC ended up with two finalists Corey Wells and Gruffyd Huws.
Unfortunately both boxers lost their bouts but gained valuable experience.
Gareth Dowse of Aberystwyth ABC said: “On the whole the competition, which was superbly organised by the WABA, is a great opportunity for novice boxers to gain experience which the Aber boxers got in abundance.
“The whole team, coaches and boxers, have enjoyed the two weekends.
“As in any sport you have the ups and downs but the team always responded in a positive way and look forward now to the Western division box cup in three weeks time.”