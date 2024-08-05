AFTER months of disastrous summer weather so far, at last west Wales was blessed with perfect sailing conditions on the idyllic waters of Cardigan Bay for the annual New Quay Yacht Club (NQYC) Keel Boat Regatta (KBR), writes Chris Seal.
This year, KBR 24 incorporated the Welsh Hawk 20 Nationals, Welsh Lift-Keel Cruisers and Welsh Bilge Keel Championships after a few years in the doldrums over Covid.
Whilst the wind deserted them at the last minute, the competitors enjoyed generally clear skies, blue seas with white-capped waves, driven by steady Force-3-4 westerly winds for two whole days.
This allowed four races to be sailed including a gruelling coastal race of four hours to get them warmed up. Of course, the dolphins came to watch too.
Ten competitors with boats full of keen crew entered and they were joined by some notable visitors including a great bunch of sailors from Aberaeron YC (whose own boats have had to relocate/be sold, after becoming victims of the county council’s aggressive price hikes and anti-sailing regime, while some disruptive harbour works at Aberaeron this year have not helped either.
The race committee, under the expert eye of Professor Nick James and Will Best, set super start lines and courses which allowed the racing to be fair and at the same time, intense and close.
Day One started with the Coastal Race involving a short beat to a buoy off Pengraig quarry, then a long downwind leg to Aberaeron (avoiding the harbour works), after which, came a tough windward leg back to New Quay Cruiser Northerly.
This allowed a tactical dead-run back to Aberaeron and a last beat back to the Northerly, followed by a fast close reach to the finish off the end of New Quay pier – hopefully, providing a spectacle for those watching.
Brainstorm (Super Seal 26 - Chris Seal and Martin Wood) had sailed a well-disciplined race and had managed to keep Rodmar (Fulmar 32 - Christine and Mark Willis) and Drychin Bach (Modified Hunter Duette - Dr Jonathan Price-Jones) behind them all the way.
The IRC fleet finished in that order on handicap.
The fist Hawk 20 was Bobble (Steve Berry/David Barnes/Simon Cox) followed by Sprite (Crawford McLeary/Kat Dawes/Rosie Davies/Sarah Skinner) and SerenDPD (Tom, Henry and Will Powell).
The leading non-IRC boat (using Byron PY/Modified Yardstick) was the well-sailed Cadenza (Super Seal 26) of Justyn Jones en famille ahead of Richard Davies in Horizon (Jenneau 2000).
Day 2 saw near-perfect sailing conditions to start with.
A thought-provoking Windward-Leeward course with a leeward gate was set by the committee.
Brainstorm consistently managed to get ahead and ruled the waves with three bullets for the day.
However, in race one she was subject to a close port-starboard protest and her perfect record was spoilt having to retire.
Behind her Rodmar, Drychin Bach, Rev Band (Parker 27 – Andy Evans/Emma Venner) and Blythe Spirit (Parker 285 - Carl-Rich) jostled for second place.
In the Hawks too, Bobble, Sprite and SerenDPD had a good battle, with the lead changing regularly.
The race committee had decided to run a third race because the forecast for the following day was potentially very light and variable.
This race was a harbinger of the lottery that could ensue if the wind became flukey.
Just before the start there was wind shift right, making the starboard end the place to be – so that is where all were with 10 seconds to go!
Rodmar got pole position, right next to the committee boat but Brainstorm followed close behind and, by the windward mark, the latter had managed to eke out a lead which she did not lose on a shortened course.
It was a good decision by the race committee as the breeze, by now slightly dying, was a sign of things to come.
Studying the results when ashore, it was clear that Brainstorm was in command and with four races now sailed, she had a discard which still gave her a perfect score.
However, if there was a race the next day, things could change if there were slip-ups - Rodmar and Drychin Bach could still pip Brainstorm for overall or Drychin could still beat Rodmar for the Bilge Keel Title.
A good result at the expense of Bobble could put SerenDPD as top dog in the Hawks.
All was to play for.But then it was time to return to the club for relaxation.
Competitors and families enjoyed a superb dinner prepared by Flo Seal (Drift Catering); ace chef and Maitre D’ - plus her hard-working team.
Plentiful dancing and singing was enjoyed to the accompaniment of Cadence – one of Ceredigion’s many excellent local bands.
The indefatigable Ali and CJT kept all well-watered but there is one notable extra mention – we must bear witness to the dedication of Sarah Skinner – not content with sailing hard with Brainstorm and Sprite during the day, she also then did a long stint behind the bar in the evening.
Day three, the final day, dawned bright and breezy from the south-east but this was a false hope, as it was only a catabatic wind made by the previous night’s cool air coming down from the hills.
By the time of the planned weather check, the breeze had all but gone - to be replaced by a patchy, shifty mess of a wind that would have made setting a line and a beat a Herculean task.
The race committee decided enough was enough and racing for the day was cancelled; some were disappointed while some breathed a sigh of relief - but it was a correct and even-handed call.
The prize giving was well-attended and a great deal of praise was heaped on the event organisers and the many helpers on the water (who had been ably led by Nick James and Will Best) and, also, of course the ‘results machine’ that is the Mike and Liz Masters combo!
Brainstorm was clear overall winner on IRC and was crowned Welsh Lift-Keel Cruiser (The Admirals’ Cup) for the second time, with Rodmar second overall and was Welsh Bilge Keel Champion (Captain Irfon Price-Jones Trophy - again).
Drychin Bach was third overall and Rev Band, fourth.
hese latter two boats were both second in their respective classes.
The non-IRC trophy was won by Cadenza.
In the Hawks, Bobble pipped it from Seren DPD and so Steve Berry and crew are the first-ever Welsh Hawk 20 Champions (well, Steve did donate the trophy!!).
Other prizes were Top Youth Helm, which went to Henry Powell for the third year in a row and perhaps the most coveted prize for ‘best-dressed crew’ went to Blythe Spirit, resplendent in their blue ’smurf’ gilets and tee-shirts.
Support boat and race timer crews of Pete, Dennis, Llew, Ali and Ruth were also thanked for their considerable efforts. Principle organiser, Mark Willis, was also showered with glowing praise.
However, a well-planned regatta would be nothing if no-one came to sail, so a big vote of thanks went to all who made it to the start line.
Overall IRC: 1, Brainstorm (Super Seal 26) Chris Seal & Martin Wood - NQYC/RAFSA; 2, Rodmar (Fulmar 32) Christine & Mark Willis – NQYC/AYC; 3, Drychin Bach (Mod Hunter Duette) Dr Jonathan Price-Jones – NQYC; 4, Rev Band (Parker 27) Andy Evans & Emma Venner - NQYC
Non-IRC: Cadenza (Super Seal 26) Justyn Jones - NQYC
Hawk 20: 1, Bobble (No 223), Steve Berry- NQYC/Cardiff Bay YC; 2, SerenDPD (No 54), Tom, Henry and Will Powell NQYC;l 3, Sprite (No 15) Crawford McLeary - NQYC
Rising Youth Star: Henry Powell (Seren DPD) NQYC
Best Dressed Crew: Blythe Spirit NQYC/RAFSA
Welsh Hawk 20 Champions: Bobble
Welsh Bilge Keel Champions: Rodmar (Captain Irfon Jones Trophy)
Welsh Lift-Keel Cruiser Champions: Brainstorm (The Admirals’ Cup)