Aberystwyth and District Swimming Club started the summer holidays with a bang by organising a fun fundraising Aquathlon.
Half the money raised by competing swimmers and runners will be donated to the chemotherapy ward at Bronglais in memory of past chairperson and coach Jeremy Mabbutt and Andrew ‘Tom’ Thomas, a father of an ADASC swimmer, who both recently lost their battles with cancer. The other half will go towards organising celebrations in 2026, when ADASC celebrates its 50th anniversary.
40 competitors took part in the Aquathlon, which comprised a swim and a run around the Penweddig playing fields, thanks to Plascrug Leisure Centre and Ysgol Penweddig.
The youngest age category, Year 6 and under, was the first to compete with a 200m swim in the pool and a 1km run around the playing fields. Competitors were Dylan May-John from Ysgol Bro Sion Cwilt, Moli Tooze from Penrhyncoch, Rosa Bates and Florence Bates from Ysgol Llanfarian, Lois Evans from Ysgol Myfenydd, Fflur Alexander, Sophia Middleton and Owen Filmer from Yr Ysgol Gymraeg, Joseff Edwards from Ysgol Aberaeron, Harriet Finney from Ysgol Comins Coch and Amelia Lewis-Williams from Ysgol Llanilar.
Older swimmers, coaches, volunteers and family members cheered them on as they swam 8 lengths of the pool before running two laps of the track. They all performed brilliantly and the team spirit in the club was fantastic with parental volunteers helping and encouraging them all the way.
Next was the turn of the swimmers from Years 7 and 8. They all swam 400m in the pool and ran 1km on the track. Twelve ADASC swimmers took part in the aquathlon. Volunteers helped count the laps in the pool and cheered them on their run. Competitors included Erin Bran, Annabelle Bran, Ceri Macy, Lili Macy, Gwerfyl Morgan, Gwennan Filmer from Penweddig and Evie Rose Kellaway, William Green, Denis Rukov, Megan Squires, Alanna Rae Morris and Kaya Szmigiero from Penglais.
To finish off the aquathlon, it was the turn of the senior swimmers and adult volunteers at the club to swim 400m in the pool and run 2km on the track. Club captain Ivan Rukov performed brilliantly and even had plenty of energy to cheer on other competitors. Captain Tirion Sherman-Higgs was there to support the swimmers poolside and help count laps to aid the swimmers. Vice captain Oli Lerigo from Penglais also took part, running the 2km for Alys Wilcockson, also from Penglais.
Senior swimmers Alanna Jones, Caitlin Middleton and Seren Alexander from Penweddig competed in the Aquathlon as solo competitors. Jack Foale and Elsa Finney also raced as individuals, both from Penglais. Senior swimmers Beca Evans and Peni Macy from Penweddig swam the 400m for their mothers, Angharad Evans and Carol Macy, both coaches at the club.
Coaches Andrew Filmer and Blaga Rukova swam and ran the distance as individuals to much applause from the ADASC family. ADASC Chair Cathy Green partnered with ADASC secretary Laura Guillaume and coach Meganne Tooze partnered with poolside assistant Annamarie Kellaway to finish off a wonderful Aquathlon.
A prize-winning ceremony was held at the front of the leisure centre. Thanks go to Alwyn Davies from Ceredigion Actif and Mollies for donating prizes for the top three competitors in all three categories. Cit Clothing provided the club with an Aquathlon t-shirt for each competitor. Diolch am y cefnogaeth!
The justgiving page is still open for donations if you wish to support the competitors to raise money for the Chemotherapy Ward at Bronglais and the 50th anniversary. Nearly £2000 has been raised so far!
ADASC are busy organising 50th celebrations for next year. If you have stories, pictures or memories about ADASC, email [email protected]. The club would love to hear from you.
