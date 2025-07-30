To finish off the aquathlon, it was the turn of the senior swimmers and adult volunteers at the club to swim 400m in the pool and run 2km on the track. Club captain Ivan Rukov performed brilliantly and even had plenty of energy to cheer on other competitors. Captain Tirion Sherman-Higgs was there to support the swimmers poolside and help count laps to aid the swimmers. Vice captain Oli Lerigo from Penglais also took part, running the 2km for Alys Wilcockson, also from Penglais.