The annual Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club RNLI competition was held this year on Saturday, July 19 with an excellent support of 94 competitors playing in a Stableford competition.
There were representatives from as far afield as Wolstanton Golf Club, Tytherington Golf Club , Ludlow and Enville playing in this popular event at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club.
A grand total of £1,169 was raised on the day in donations and a generous raffle. Borth RNLI lifeboat is a vital part of Borth and Ynyslas, patrolling the area of beach near the lifeboat station. Their presence makes a significant difference to the safety of users of Borth Beach. Public support is vital in training and equipping the volunteer lifesaving crew.
Borth RNLI President Jack Evershed, Lifeboat Operations Manager Dave Reynolds and Captain Nick Downing presented the RNLI Salver to Charlie Taylor, a new member to Borth & Ynyslas.
Results were as follows:
Mens Section – Division 1: 1st Charlie Taylor 40 points; 2nd Mark Jones 40 points; 3rd Nicholas Giles 40 points. Division 2: 1st Jim Edminston 40 points; 2nd Matthew Bailey 38 points; 3rd Kenneth Griffiths 37 points.
Women’s Section – 1st Mary McDowell 35 points; 2nd Jane Raw Rees 33 points.
The club thanks everyone for their support in taking part in the competition and all the volunteers and caterers running the successful event.
