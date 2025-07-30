Aberystwyth clinched promotion and moved to the brink of the South Wales Cricket Association Division 9 title with a convincing win over Pontarddulais Golds at the Geufron on Saturday, July 26.
Having won the toss, home skipper Adam Shaw elected to bat first and, opening the batting himself, proceeded to justify the decision by striking 10 fours in a classy innings of 83 off 96 balls. The in-form Aber batting line-up didn’t have things entirely their own way, however, as a youthful, but talented Pontarddulais bowling attach chipped away with regular wickets. Shaw was well-supported by Ted Jones (22) and Bryn Williams (18) before Steffan Roberts (31*) and Iestyn Roberts (14*) provided the final flourish to bring the innings to a close at 247-7 off 40 overs. Morgan Roberts and Lewys Catley both picked up 2 wickets for the visitors, while young spinners Dylan Rees and Ollie Burchell also impressed with a wicket apiece.
A target of 248 was always likely to be a tough challenge for the young Pontarddulais side, and the task looked even harder when George Robson and Bryn Williams both struck early blows to leave the visitors at 29-2 after 10 overs Ted Jones then produced a characteristically disciplined spell of economical swing and seam bowling, claiming 2 wickets for just 17 runs in 5 overs. Perhaps the most impressive performance, however, was that of Dafydd Williams, who marked his senior debut for the club with a memorable spell that yielded two wickets for 19 runs and left the Pontarddulais innings in tatters at 61-6.
Carwyn Collins (24) and Kevin Barriball (18) offered stubborn resistance in the second half of the innings but two wickets from Iestyn Roberts and one wicket for Steffan Roberts allowed Bryn Williams to claim a second victim and wrap up a comfortable 125 run victory as the visitors were finally dismissed for 122.
Aberystwyth’s title charge was boosted by the news that their nearest challengers at the top of the division, Swansea 3rds and Penygroes, had both suffered unexpected defeats. A top two spot and promotion has therefore been clinched with a month of the season still to play and, with a lead of 72 points at the top of the table, just one more victory from their remaining four fixtures will guarantee the league title for Aberystwyth.
