Having won the toss, home skipper Adam Shaw elected to bat first and, opening the batting himself, proceeded to justify the decision by striking 10 fours in a classy innings of 83 off 96 balls. The in-form Aber batting line-up didn’t have things entirely their own way, however, as a youthful, but talented Pontarddulais bowling attach chipped away with regular wickets. Shaw was well-supported by Ted Jones (22) and Bryn Williams (18) before Steffan Roberts (31*) and Iestyn Roberts (14*) provided the final flourish to bring the innings to a close at 247-7 off 40 overs. Morgan Roberts and Lewys Catley both picked up 2 wickets for the visitors, while young spinners Dylan Rees and Ollie Burchell also impressed with a wicket apiece.