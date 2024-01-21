There is a full year ahead for MYC Rowing, Porthmadog based at their historic Yacht Club on the harbour.
The Rowing Section was set up in 2001 by a small group of enthusiastic locals who gathered enough support and financial backing to buy the first of four Celtic Long Boats and sponsorship from local companies continues to support the rowing section to this day.
Rowing regularly since, the club have been involved in league races up and down the Welsh coast, overseen by Welsh Sea Rowing as well as various challenge rows at sea, on lakes and rivers throughout Britain and abroad.
The Celtic Long Boats can be seen launching from Porthmadog Harbour on most days throughout the year, including atmospheric night rows during the winter months.
Madog Yacht Club also have a lively social calendar with music nights, sponsored events and beach cleans, all of which build a strong team spirit.
The rowers’ ages range from their 20s to their 80s, so with regular exercise, social activities and strong friendships it really does enhance the members’ lives.
Amongst a busy calendar this year are the Ocean to City race in Cork, Ireland, the Cardigan Bay Challenge which is 54 nautical miles from Fishgaurd to Pwllheli, Loch Ness and The Great London River Race, to name but a few.
However the larger part of their rowing activities are based locally and up and down the coast of Wales.
They will also be running a 24 hour ‘Rowathon’ for Sports Relief on 15-16 March.
This will involve rowing on the water and then on rowing machines at the yacht cub trying to achieve as many miles as possible without a break and of course raising money for Sport Relief. Go along and support or even jump on a rowing machine and get involved!
The bar will be open and the 6 Nations Rugby will be showing. This popular event has raised hundreds of pounds in previous years.
If anyone is interested in having a go in a Celtic Long Boat there is an open day called the Frosty Fish which takes place at Porthmadog Yacht Club on 3 February where there will be members and accredited coaches to give advice to make your first row enjoyable and one of many.
Another open day in the summer ‘Sweaty Fish’ will also welcome new members.
They also run beginners and novice sessions every Saturday morning during the winter months.
For further details and information about getting involved please contact MYC Rowing, Porthmadog at [email protected]