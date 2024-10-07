THE Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally later this month, looks to be one of the most challenging for several years with most of the competitors tackling a longer route than usual of just under 60 miles in the forests of North West Wales.
With the British Rally Championship title going down to the wire in what is the final event of the series, and close tussles expected in the British Trials and Rally Drivers Association Championship categories, spectators can expect to enjoy a feast of top class motorsport.
Spectator viewing is permitted at designated locations, for all of the competitive stages, and with the prospect of seeing some of the leading stars of British rallying, plus a special appearance by 1984 World Rally Champion, Stig Blomqvist who will be competing in the Historic category in a Mini Cooper S, the stage is set for exciting action.
Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally, route consultant Alyn Edwards commented: “The event will offer a huge test of skill and tyre management for crews, with 20.55 road miles from the start in Llandudno before competitors tackle the eight mile first stage at Llyn Elsi.
“This is followed by a challenging 16 miles in Clocaenog, followed by a shorter stage at Llyn Brenig and on to a six mile stage at Alwen, before a 45minute service at Ruthin Livestock Market.
“For the main field, after service, competitors will tackle the 16 mile Clocaenog stage, then those at Brenig and Alwen again, before returning to the finish on Llandudno promenade.
“This will really test the crews’ skills in saving tyres. Winning the event will be a feat to be very proud of.”
Once again, the rally organisers North Wales Car Club are pleased the event will be a round of the Probite British Rally Championship, the Protyre BTRDA Rally Series, the Motorsport UK Pirelli Welsh Championship, the TCS Paint Rally Challenge, the Mini Challenge, and the Association of North Western Car Clubs Championship.
For the first time, it’s also a round of the Stellantis Motorsport Rally Cup which is played out over events in Ireland and the UK.
Conwy County Borough Council continues to give much valued support to the event, as does Llandudno Town Council.
The organising team are also grateful for assistance this year from Denbighshire County Borough Council. Stages are sponsored by Sional, Jolly Hire, Conwy Motorsport Engineering, and Gwynedd Forklifts.
The rally starts and finishes on Llandudno promenade on Saturday, October 26. Tickets for car parking at the competitive stages are available now, and early purchase is recommended.
There is also a VIP hospitality facility at the Llyn Brenig Vistor Centre with excellent access to the Brenig and Alwen stages, and tickets for this can also be purchased online at www.cambrianrally.co.uk