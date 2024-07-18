TEN Ystwyth Cycling Club riders were treated to perfect conditions for the Cwm Rheidol 10 mile time trial, round 12 of the Catalina Achitecture & Design TT series.
Caron took his sixth win this year, finishing in a fantastic 22.09. Arwel Jones and Paul Brewer had an exciting battle for the remaining podium places. Arwel ended up edging out Paul by three seconds.
Glyn Williams made a return to the time trials on his road bike, placing an impressive 4th overall, in 25.32 and in doing so, set a new V60 club record.
Second in the road bike category David Bond smashed his previous time and crossed the line in 27.15. While Martin Williams, despite being edged out of the V70 battle on the night, by Mike Fitch took third in the road bike category.
In the women’s race Lois Brewer, who was making a return after a winter of swapping wheels for skis. finished second to Emma Palfrey who finished in a good time of 25.39.
Results: Caron Owen Pugh, 22.09; Arwel Wyn Jones, 24.51; Paul Brewer, 24.54; Glyn Williams R, 25.32; Emma Palfrey, 25.39; Lois Brewer, 26.26; David Bond R, 27.15; Mike Fitch, 29.31; Martin Williams R, 30.20; Llyr Morgan R, 32.56