EARLIER in the day the best of the British riders battled out the British Time Trial Championships, including our local regular pro rider Lowri Richards and our course record holder Josh Tarling. A fantastic win for Josh to earn the national stripes and great to see local names in the line up.
Inspired by the local successes, nine Ystwyth Cycling Club riders turned out for a sunny evening on the Cwm Rheidol 10 mile course.
Caron Owen Pugh took the win in 22.13 ahead of Dewi Hughes, 23.58 and Adam Hepburn completing the podium with 24.05.
In the ladies event, Anita crossed the line in 27.25 to take the win, with Emma on her road bike, riding strongly to finish in 27.30.
Mike Fitch and Martin Williams battled the 70+ category, with Mike taking the win in 29.39. Congratulations too to David Bond, dipping under that 30 minute barrier on his road bike and taking two and a half minutes from the first Cwm Rheidol Time Trial he rode this year!
Results: Caron Owen Pugh 22.13; Dewi Hughes 23.58; Adam Hepburn R 24.05; Anita Saycell 27.25; Emma Palfrey R 27.30; Mike Fitch 29.39; David Bond R 29.45; Martin Williams R 31.14; Llyr Morgan R 33.12