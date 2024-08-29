THE sun came out and the wind blew favourably for the five Ystwyth Cycling Club riders that lined up for the final chance to test themselves on the faster flat Llety Gwyn route in the Catalina Architecture and Design time trial series held on Wednesday, 28 August
Caron Owen Pugh flew around the 10-mile course to take a convincing win and only 23 seconds away from the club record set by Richard Pizzey in 2023.
The second and third place was a battle of the road bike and TT bike, with Arwel Wyn Jones coming out on top by 13 seconds and Glyn Williams having to settle for third place and just missing out on the V60 record by 19 seconds, set by Tim Johnson 10 years ago.
In the ladies category, with just one rider this week, Anita Saycell came across the line dipping under the 27 minutes mark.
Round 18 Results – Llety Gwyn 10 mile: 1, Caron Owen Pugh 21.46; 2, Arwel Wyn Jones 24.55; 3, Glyn Williams R 25.08; 4, Anita Saycell 26.51; 5, David Bond R 27.01