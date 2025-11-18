THE third week of the John Murphy Ceredigion Basketball League brought another thrilling evening of competition at Aberystwyth University Sports Cage.
Aces 43 assassins 20
In a thrilling showdown at Aberystwyth University, the local team, Aces, triumphed over the Assassins. With a staggering 23-point lead at their peak, Aces displayed remarkable prowess, including two spectacular 3-point shots.
The match was not without its intensity, featuring three ties and two lead changes, but ultimately, Aces solidified their dominance on the court.
The match began with a fierce battle in the first period, where the local team, Aces, initially surged ahead with Alex Petrou-Duncanson leading the charge, scoring seven points. However, the Assassins briefly took the lead, only for Aces to regain control and end the period 21-9.
In the second period, Ben Slater showcased his skills, netting an impressive 18 points, pushing the score to a dominant 43-20 by halftime. The Assassins struggled to respond, with Jack Longworth contributing four points but unable to shift the momentum.
The third and fourth periods saw no scoring, as Aces maintained their stronghold, showcasing their defensive prowess.
With a final score of 43-20, Aces emerged victorious, bolstered by stellar performances from Slater, Petrou-Duncanson, and Mason Honer.
Sharks 16 Lakers 55
Llandrindod Lakers showcased their prowess against the Sharks, clinching a stunning victory. With a staggering 40-point lead at one point, the Lakers left no doubt about their dominance. While the Sharks managed to sink two three-pointers, it was the Lakers' strategic play that ultimately secured their. triumph.
The match kicked off with the Lakers asserting their dominance right from the first period, leading 31 to 9. Mark Stevens dazzled with his sharp shooting, netting six points, while Evie Gregory kept the Sharks afloat with a spirited four points, including a 3-pointer.
As the second period unfolded, the Lakers continued their onslaught, outscoring the Sharks 24 to 7. A remarkable 12-point run highlighted their relentless offense, with contributions from James Layton, Riley Wolfenden-Davies, and Joey Searle, each adding four points to the tally.
With the score at a staggering 55-16 by the end of the second period, the third period saw no further scoring, leaving the Lakers' victory firmly established. Evie Gregory emerged as the Sharks' standout, but it was the Lakers who celebrated a resounding triumph.
Dragons 20 Goats 50
Despite the Dragons managing to tie the game once, they struggled to keep pace with the visitors, who established a commanding 30-point lead at their peak. With two three-point shots, the Dragons fought valiantly, but the Goats proved too strong.
The match began with a fierce intensity.
In the first period, the Dragons' Henry Targett shone brightly, scoring nine points, but the Goats swiftly took control, finishing the quarter with a 22-15 lead.
The second period saw the Goats unleash a stunning 19-point run, leaving the Dragons reeling as they stretched their lead to an astonishing 50-20 by halftime. Bruce Wright emerged as a key player, contributing nine points during this explosive stretch.
The third and fourth periods were quieter, with no additional scoring, as the Goats maintained their dominance. The Dragons struggled to find their rhythm, and despite valiant efforts, including Matt Vincent's contributions, they could not close the gap.
