RUNNERS from across the world headed to New York to take on TCS Marathon and this year saw the race set a world record for the largest number of finishers of 59,226 taking on the 26.2 mile race across the five boroughs of New York, writes Clare Lancaster.
One of those finishers was Aberystwyth Athletics Club runner Tracey Breedon.
For Tracey, this was the culmination of a long season of training and added to that was the chance to earn the six stars medal and the opportunity to take part in the opening ceremony of the marathon.
The Six Stars medal is given to runners who complete all six of the original major Abott World marathons: Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York.
Tracey’s achievement is even more impressive in that she has gained the medals in just two and a half years and all with marathons under four hours.
In 2023 Tracey took on London finishing in 3:14:35 and Chicago in 3:11:53; 2024 saw her take on Boston in 3:09:55 and Berlin in 3:16:24.
This year saw Tracey head to Tokyo and despite suffering from severe illness and fearing she may not finish the run she still completed the marathon in 3:41:33.
That just left New York and Tracey set her fastest time in the majors series finishing in 3:02:53 and earning herself the honour of being the first female six star finisher in the New York marathon.
Her coach Edd Land is immensely proud of her: “I have been Tracey's coach for the last two years, it has been an absolute pleasure to work with her, she is one of the most dedicated athletes I have ever had the pleasure of working with.
“She is such a talented runner, and her hard work ethic is what has delivered her to the successes she has achieved.
“I've been present at most of her marathons and had the joy of sharing some of these successes.
“Having run New York Marathon myself, I am very aware of the challenge the undulating profile presents, and her time of 03:02:53 is remarkable, especially being just two weeks after she ran her first sub three-hour marathon representing Wales at Abingdon. A truly remarkable athlete.”
And when most runners would be thinking about a good rest having completed the six majors Tracey has other races to consider.
She said: “I am so pleased to have achieved my six stars in just two and half years, and while I wasn’t thinking about going on to do the 7th I’ve received two invites to the 2026 Abbott World Marathon Majors Age Group World Championships in Cape Town (from my Abingdon and NYC marathon performances - achieving my age qualifying time).
“Cape Town is world major candidate race and is on track to become an Abbott World Marathon Major.
“A provisional star would be given and it would automatically turn into a 7th star if candidacy is successful, so I’m seriously considering heading to Cape Town with the blue vest.”
The 2025 edition of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon had to be cancelled at short notice due to severe winds overnight that carried on into the early hours of the morning.
