THE second week of the John Murphy Ceredigion Basketball League brought another thrilling evening of competition at Aberystwyth University Sports Cage, as the Goats, Aces and Dragons each secured impressive victories in front of an energetic crowd, writes Lee Coulson
Goats 50 – Assassins 23
The Goats continued their strong start to the season with a commanding 50–23 win over the Assassins. Lukács Berkin was in sensational form, netting 22 points and leading a dominant second period that saw the Goats outscore their opponents 32–10. Despite solid efforts from Jude Chapman and Jack Longworth, the Assassins couldn’t contain the Goats’ intensity and teamwork.
Aces 31 – Lakers 25
In a gripping encounter, the Aces edged out the Llandrindod Lakers 31–25. Ben Slater was the star of the night, dropping 18 points — including three from beyond the arc — as the Aces took control in a decisive first period. The Lakers battled back through James Layton and Alastair Gardner-Smith, but the Aces’ defense held firm to secure a well-earned victory.
Dragons 65 – Sharks 14
The Dragons delivered a dominant display, overwhelming the Sharks 65–14 in the evening’s final matchup. Terry Meng and Kwaku Wollie each added flair and firepower, helping the Dragons race to a 33–5 first period lead. The Sharks fought hard through Sue Walker and Emily Soar, but the Dragons’ pace and precision proved too much to handle.
Ceredigion Basketball League games continue every Monday night from 6–9pm at Aberystwyth University Sports Cage, with spectators warmly welcomed to attend and support the action.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.