BETHAN Rees, a member of Aberystwyth Athletic Club, has successfully completed the demanding Marathon Eryri, one of the UK’s most challenging marathon events.
Battling through unpredictable and harsh weather conditions, she crossed the finish line in a respectable time of just over four hours.
Her participation in the marathon was not only a personal achievement but also a heartfelt fundraising effort in support of Motor Neuron Disease (MND), a cause that has received growing attention in recent months.
The motivation behind her campaign was deeply personal, following the recent diagnosis of a close family member with MND. The family has since received invaluable support and guidance from the South West Wales branch of the MND Association.
Thanks to the generosity of supporters, Bethan’s fundraising initiative has raised nearly £2,000, which will contribute directly to the ongoing work of the MND Association in providing care, resources, and advocacy for those affected by the condition.
Bethan and her family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all who donated and supported this meaningful cause.
