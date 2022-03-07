Ceredigion Snooker League: Gwynant wins Singles Knockout

Aberaeron Snooker Club hosted this year’s Singles KO sponsored by Uniserve Fire Protection on Sunday, 6 March.

An excellent turn out of Ceredigion’s finest players saw the final contested by Gwynant Ellis and James Wilson, both of Penparcau Snooker Club.

Gwynant eventually came out victorious by two frames to nil with some excellent safety play, limiting the excellent potter James to limited chances.