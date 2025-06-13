ABERYSTWYTH Town have signed former Shrewsbury Town scholar Ethan O'Toole ahead of the 2025/26 JD Cymru South campaign.
22-year-old attacking midfielder Ethan began his youth career with AFC Telford before joining the Shrews at U12s.
His rapid development led to an early scholarship offer at the age of 14, later featuring for the U18s at that age and scoring on his debut. He spent six years with the Shrews through U18 level.
Ethan moved to Loughborough University in 2021 where he spent four years in study and as a student athlete with Loughborough Students Football Club.
In his final year with the club, he played an instrumental role in achieving promotion to the Northern Premier League - Midlands Division in the 2023/24 season.
Ethan then joined Rugby Town FC, also of the NPL Midlands Division, for the 2024/25 season making 26 appearances with the Butlin Road side.
First-Team Manager Callum McKenzie said: “I'm extremely pleased that Ethan has agreed to join us next season.
“Ethan is a player I know really well, having worked with him for a number of years at Shrewsbury Town FC.
“Ethan will add a real spark to our play in the final third, he's a direct, aggressive player both with and without the ball, he'll add some creativity to our play and has a keen eye for goal.
“A live wire of a player who again I think the fans will take to over the course of the season. Welcome to Aber, Ethan!”
