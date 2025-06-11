AN Aberystwyth footballer, who was told he would never play competitively again after a childhood diabetes diagnosis, has achieved a remarkable feat: selection for the UK squad at this year’s Euro Futsal Championship for diabetics.
Bryn McGilligan Oliver was just seven years old when he received the Type 1 diabetes diagnosis.
Doctors at the time advised him that his competitive football career was over.
Now, 24 years later, Bryn is set to represent the UK on an international stage at a prestigious European championship.
Bryn, who owns BMO Coaching, shared his excitement: “I can’t quite believe I’m posting this but last month I was contacted by Chris Bright who told me I had been selected to represent the UK at this year’s European Futsal Championships for people with diabetes.
“First of all, I can’t thank the management team enough for offering me this potentially once in a lifetime opportunity. I will forever be grateful.
“Secondly, after being told at aged seven years old that I’d never be able to play football again because of my Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis, I didn’t think I’d be doing something like this.
“I’m now feeling mega proud to see what I’ve accomplished since then. This of course tops it off.”
The DiaEuros tournament, held in Varna, Bulgaria, from July 5-10, serves as a powerful platform.
It not only showcases the incredible achievements of individuals living with diabetes but also significantly raises awareness of the condition.
Sponsorship
Bryn is currently preparing for the championship: “We’ve got one final camp and friendly on 14 June in Hereford to get prepped for the tournament.
“I’m on the hunt for a personal player sponsor(s) so if you’d be interested in supporting my journey at the Euros please get in touch!”
While Bryn has been a part of the UK squad since 2021, this marks his first selection to represent the UK at an international level.
What is futsal?
Futsal is a FIFA-recognized, fast-paced, five-a-side indoor football game, also known as "sala" or "indoor football". It's played on a flat indoor pitch with hockey-sized goals and a smaller, less bouncy ball. The game emphasizes technical skills in confined spaces, requiring players to be quick and precise with their touches and passes
