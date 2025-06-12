CEREDIGION is looking forward to welcoming cyclists and supporters to Ceredigion at the end of the month for British Cycling's Lloyds National Road Cycling Championships and Beicio Cymru's Road Cycling Championships.
The event will be held between 26-29 June and will start in Aberaeron and end in Aberystwyth.
Spectators are welcome to watch on any of the routes, however, they are asked to find a safe location that will not impede cyclists and staff during the races.
To ensure the success of the event various roads will be closed around Aberaeron, and in and around Aberystwyth. You can find the full list of road closures on Cycling Championships - Ceredigion County Council
The individual time trials will start at 9am and continue until 5pm, therefore you may wish to visit the local cafés, pubs and bars in the stunning Georgian harbour town of Aberaeron, where you will receive a very warm welcome.
In Aberystwyth, the ‘Caru Ceredigion’ area will be open on the Promenade on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
There will be various stalls and exhibitions offering information and ways to get involved.
Local businesses, organisations and excellent food and beverage providers will be present along the promenade too, as well as a wide variety of food and drink outlets throughout the town.
Some of the stallholders will include Cered: Menter Iaith Ceredigion, Summit Cycles, Beicio Cymru, Aberystwyth Town Council, Ceredigion Actif, Over the Falls Podcast, Ceredigion County Council, Ystwyth Cycling Club, Aber Outdoors, Afan Bikes, Aber Adventures and more.
A large viewing screen provided by British Cycling will be placed on Aberystwyth Promenade which will live stream the Sunday event.
Businesses and home owners across the county can also get involved by decorating their areas to show support for this major event.
During certain points of the race, cyclists will expect to hit speeds of 50mph. For this reason, the race route on the day needs to be kept clear of parked vehicles.
It is therefore advised that residents and visitors park their vehicles off the race route. Any vehicles on the race route will be towed away. For information on the race routes, visit Cycling Championships - Ceredigion County Council
British Cycling's production team will be using drones to capture footage of the races for broadcasting, however we ask that any private or recreational drone operators do not impede the cyclists, the organisers or the production team due to safety and security reasons as well as potential privacy violations.
Councillor Clive Davies, Ceredigion's Cabinet Member responsible for Economy and Regeneration said: "It's almost time for us to showcase what a fantastic place Ceredigion is for cyclists, tourism and businesses alike. Ceredigion has a proud record when it comes to producing elite cyclists including Josh Tarling, Stevie Williams and Gruff Lewis and we hope that hosting this event will inspire young cyclists who will be able to see their heroes in action.
“Remember to support the cyclists where you can, whether that be decorating your businesses and homes, cheering them on from near or afar or visiting the local towns."
To support this exciting weekend of racing, we will also see the return of the Summer Series in Aberystwyth for young cyclists in Ceredigion. The 3 rounds of fun bike races will be run by Ystwyth Cycling, Welsh Cycling and Ceredigion Actif, taking place on Friday 13 June in Blaendolau Fields, Saturday 28 June at Aberystwyth Town in a Closed Circuit race and returning to Blaendolau Fields on Friday 11 July. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/ystwythjuniors
For information and ways to get involved during the event, visit Cycling Championships - Ceredigion County Council
