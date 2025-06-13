CWM Rheidol hosted round six of the Ystwyth Cycling Club’s Catalina Architecture 2025 Time Trials.
Riders tackled the challenging 10-mile course in warm, blustery conditions, with Adam Hepburn clocking the fastest time of the evening at 24:44.
Paul Brewer followed closely behind in 25:08—just over 20 seconds back—but his ride carried extra significance.
Celebrating his 60th birthday, Brewer marked the occasion in style by setting a new club record for the M60 category on the course.
Paul’s efforts were sweetly rewarded with a celebratory cake, courtesy of Elaine, Lois, and Leah Brewer.
Lois Brewer also impressed with a strong 25:46, ahead of Lowri Richards (26:10) and Anita Saycell (28:41), both putting in solid efforts against a stiff return headwind.
Dylan Gwynne Jones rounded out the evening’s results with a determined 37:47 despite suffering a mechanical issue mid-ride.
Unfortunately, the problem affected his performance on the night, but hopefully he’ll be back at full strength for the next round.
The event was made possible thanks to timekeepers Derek Rattray and Elaine Rowlands, with marshalling support from Paul Tedaldi and Aled Richards.
The club extended its thanks to all volunteers for helping the evening run smoothly.
With just days to go until the National Cycling Championships arrive in the county at the end of June, excitement is steadily building as Ceredigion gears up to host some of the country’s top talent.
Cwm Rheidol results: 1, Adam Hepburn, 24:44 (R); 2, Paul Brewer, 25:08; 3, Lois Brewer, 25:46; 4, Lowri Richards, 26:10; 5, Anita Saycell, 28:41; 6, Dylan Gwynne Jones, 37:47
Next week the series return to Llety Gwyn 10 mile course on the 18th June.
