On Saturday, 6 June the first main competition of the Barmouth Bowling Club season saw a good turn out of members competing for the Bill Gaskell Shield.
As the day progressed the weather improved and after knock out rounds the final was between Charles Martin and Andy Norton.
In an exciting conclusion Charles gained the upper hand defeating Andy to secure the first silverware of the season.
The event set a positive tone for the rest of the season offering an enjoyable atmosphere for club members.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.