THREE Cellan residents, under the guidance of their coach and mentor Sam Martin of West Coast Fitness, completed a Hyrox relay event in Cardiff earlier this year.
Hyrox is competitive circuit training requiring strength, stamina and guts.
Competing with the team name Gerimagics, Tom Chalder, Sally Harvey, Penny Izienicki and Sam Martin finished in on ehour 47 minutes 17 seconds.
Not the quickest but a notable achievement given that they were the oldest competitors by some distance and proving that age is just a number.
With the right coaching, self-belief and a willingness to push the boundaries of their comfort zones the seemingly impossible becomes possible.
Over a period of six months, they have achieved a level of fitness that would do credit to 50-year-olds.
Completing a Hyrox event is secondary to their main aim of leading healthy, active and fulfilling lives.
Now they are on their way to their next set of challenges – stronger, fitter, faster.
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