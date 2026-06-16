And of course, the summer also brings new faces. One of the first to arrive is Gwion Dafydd, the 21-year-old striker from Dyffryn Nantlle. Despite his young age, he has already proven his ability by scoring for Caernarfon, The New Saints, Colwyn Bay, and Denbigh. He has a natural instinct in front of goal, and the faithful at the Traeth are hopeful that his golden touch will continue in the famous Red and Black shirt.