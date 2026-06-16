IT’S hard to believe that the new season is almost here. Only three weeks have passed since Port secured a convincing 3–0 victory over Knighton Town in Aberystwyth, sealing their place in the Cymru North for the 2026–27 campaign, writes Dylan Elis.
That night was one of those unforgettable occasions: supporters united, the Red and Black colours dancing in the wind, and a clear sense that the club had turned a crucial corner.
But as everyone who lives and breathes football knows, there is no time to rest. The game moves relentlessly, and preparations for the new season are already in full swing. On the pitch, players are returning to their rhythm; off it, the phone is buzzing with discussions, planning, and transfer activity. The club knows that what happens in the summer lays the foundations for the winter ahead.
At the heart of this period is Chris Jones and his coaching team. Since that play-off victory, they have worked tirelessly to ensure that the core of the squad remains loyal to the Traeth.
The conversations have been detailed, honest and ambitious — and the results are beginning to show. The players who performed so well over the past 12 months have demonstrated their commitment by signing on to stay, turning down the possibility of moves elsewhere.
It’s a list that gives confidence to any supporter: Cai Jones (captain), Rhys Alun (vice-captain), Gruff Ellis, Shaun Cavanagh, Caio Evans, Josh Cooke, Jack Rimmer, Sion Williams, Cai Griffith, Sam Reynolds, and Ryan Williams.
This is a strong foundation to build on — players who know the club, understand the expectations, and are ready to fight for every point. The younger supporters also see them as ‘heroes in red and black’, something that means a great deal to the club.
But the club is fully aware that competing in the Cymru North is no easy task. The standard is high, the teams are experienced, and the competition is fierce. It’s only two years since the difficult season that resulted in relegation from tier 2 — a period that left its mark. But the victory in the play-off final has changed the narrative. Momentum has returned. Confidence has grown. The squad is ready to go again.
And of course, the summer also brings new faces. One of the first to arrive is Gwion Dafydd, the 21-year-old striker from Dyffryn Nantlle. Despite his young age, he has already proven his ability by scoring for Caernarfon, The New Saints, Colwyn Bay, and Denbigh. He has a natural instinct in front of goal, and the faithful at the Traeth are hopeful that his golden touch will continue in the famous Red and Black shirt.
Hopefully more names will arrive at the Traeth — some familiar, some new, some exciting. But as with every summer, patience is needed before all the pieces fall into place. What is certain is this: Port are building, planning, and believing.
And when the news breaks, this story will be there to be told.
The Traeth team will be holding an open training session for their development team on Tuesday evening, 30 June from 6.30pm to 8pm.
It will be an opportunity for young players over the age of 16 to show their talent and improve their skills.
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