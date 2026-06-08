DAVID Spear Commercial Vehicles has confirmed it will continue its support of the Nicky Grist Stages, returning as the rally’s official vehicle supplier for a second consecutive year ahead of the 2026 event on Saturday, July 11.
The award-winning, family-run company, founded in 1987 and based at Crown Business Park near Tredegar, will again provide a fleet of vehicles to assist with the smooth running of one of the UK’s most popular gravel rallies.
Having supplied two four-wheel drive Ford Rangers last year — used as the official Motorsport UK Safety Delegate and Double Zero vehicles — the company will once again play a key operational role, with its vehicles supporting officials, transporting personnel and helping maintain safety across the challenging Epynt military ranges near Builth Wells.
The partnership offers a valuable opportunity for David Spear Commercial Vehicles to both support a major sporting fixture in mid-Wales and showcase the durability and versatility of its vehicles in demanding off-road conditions.
Elliott Spear, Head of Purchasing, said: “We’re delighted to continue our partnership with the Nicky Grist Stages and support one of the UK’s most respected gravel rallies.
“Last year proved what a fantastic event it is, and it was pleasing to see our vehicles playing an important role in helping the rally run safely and efficiently.”
Clerk of the Course Neil Cross welcomed the continued backing, adding: “The rally relies on a large team of officials and volunteers, and having access to a reliable fleet of vehicles is essential to the smooth and safe running of the event.”
Based in Builth Wells, the rally will feature a compact route of around 44 competitive miles, with stages including Monument, Crychan, Halfway and Route 60.
The event, organised by Quinton Motor Club, will once again form part of six major championships, including the Protyre Autocare BTRDA Rally Series and Pirelli Welsh Rally Championship.
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